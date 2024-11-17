Boy, 11, dies in hospital days after being hit by a car outside school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a car outside a school.

The boy, who has not been named, was involved in a collision with a grey Nissan Qashqai outside the Kings School on Wrexham Road in Chester at about 17.15pm on Tuesday (November 12).

He was treated at the scene before being flown to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, but he died on Saturday morning (November 16). Cheshire Police said his family were being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a 28-year-old woman from Wrexham, was not injured and no arrests have been made, police added.

Sergeant Russell Sime said: "We understand that this was distressing incident, and our thoughts remain with the victim's family at this difficult time."

He appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information about it or doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact police.

He said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries we are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information about it, to get in touch. The same goes for anyone who may have captured the incident on dashcam or on CCTV."

Anyone with any information or CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Cheshire Police via 101 or online, quoting IML-1961446.