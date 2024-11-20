A bicycle and an e-scooter collided at about 3.30pm on Shadwells Road in Lancing in West Sussex on Saturday, August 17, according to Sussex Police.

"The cyclist, a 12-year-old local boy, sustained injuries and attended Worthing Hospital,” a police spokesperson said. "He later reported the collision to police and has completed a witness statement.”

Officers are investigating the collision and are ‘appealing for anyone with further information to come forward’.

The spokesperson added: “Officers wish to speak to the rider of the e-scooter about what happened. They have shared an image of a man they wish to speak with.

“Anyone with information, including witnesses or anyone with relevant footage, is asked to report it.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting collision reference 1482151.

