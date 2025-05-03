Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a funfair.

It happened last night at about 6pm when a boy was stabbed on a recreation ground.

Police say the suspect of the stabbing is then alleged to have been assaulted himself, sustaining a kick to the head.

The victim of the stabbing, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for treatment but has been discharged.

Two people were arrested - a 20-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It happened at the recreation ground off Camps Road in Haverhill, Suffolk. Both men are from Haverhill and are being held at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Witnesses or anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary’s West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 37/23718/25 by calling 101 or going online here.