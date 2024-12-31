Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A schoolboy is fighting for life in hospital after being sprayed with an “unknown substance” by intruders.

Three men went into a house attacked the 16-year-old, who also suffered slash wounds to his head, back and buttocks during the attack. Tests are being carried out to determine what the substance is.

Detective Inspector Michael Fletcher said: “An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident, but at this early stage we believe it to be a targeted attack. The incident has left a 16-year-old boy in hospital in a critical condition and officers are supporting his family at this time.

“We understand that the community will be rightly concerned by this incident, but please be assured that we are determined to find the three males involved in this incident.

“We believe that the suspects were wearing tracksuits, had face coverings and spoke with Liverpool accents. If you have any information about this incident, please come forward as a matter of urgency.

“If you live in the area or were driving through at the time of the incident, please review your CCTV or dashcam footage to see if you captured anything that could help our enquiries.”

Harrow Road in Anfield, Merseyside | Google

It happened at a home in Harrow Road, Anfield, Liverpool, on Saturday at about 7.30pm.

Anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may help with the investigation can upload it here.

Anyone with information can call Merseyside Police on 101 or message @MerPolCC on social media, quoting reference number 24001086343. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.