A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack at a gurdwara in Kent.

A 17-year-old boy from Gravesend is in custody, having also been arrested on suspicion of a religiously aggravated public order offence, after police were called to the Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in the town at 8.10pm on Thursday.

Kent Police said it was reported a male went into the Sikh place of worship and tried to assault people there while armed with a bladed weapon.

No-one was seriously injured but two women needed treatment for cuts and bruises, the force added. A bladed weapon was recovered from the scene and no-one else is being sought by police.

Kent Police’s Detective Superintendent Ian Dyball said: “We understand the community’s concerns in relation to the events at the gurdwara, however we are treating it as an isolated incident. Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance.”

The Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara is the largest in Europe and has three meditation halls, two langar halls, a lecture theatre, a computing suite and a library.