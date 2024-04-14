An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Wiltshire. Stiock image by Adobe Photos.

An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Wiltshire, South West England, police said as they appealed for witnesses.

Wiltshire Police said officers responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Woodland View in Dilton Marsh near Westbury, at around 4.30pm on Saturday (April 13). The child died at the scene.

