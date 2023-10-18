A West Midlands Police officer has been removed from frontline duties pending investigation after he was filmed tasering a 14-year-old boy.

A police officer has been removed from frontline duties after he was filmed tasering a 14-year-old boy. Footage of the teenager being zapped with 50,000 volts by the West Midlands Police officer caused outrage after being uploaded to social media this week.

The incident happened after cops were called to a "neighbour dispute" on Kempson Road, in Hodge Hill, Birmingham just before 5pm on Monday (October 16). Mobile phone video showed one officer dragging the boy from the property in a headlock - before tasering him to the ground.

Onlookers can be heard shouting at the officer, telling him to release the boy. They also plead “watch his asthma, look he can't breathe, he's a child" before the officer tells the group who had gathered: "I don't care, I don't care."

The force revealed on Wednesday (October 18) the officer involved has since been removed from frontline duties pending an investigation. A referral has also been made to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A 37-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Following the arrest of a 37-year-old man and a teenage boy for assaulting a police officer in Kempson Road on Monday, both have been released on police bail with strict conditions while our enquiries continue. During the incident, the 14-year-old boy was Tasered. The officer concerned has been removed from frontline duties while the incident is investigated.

"We understand the depth of feeling from members of the public who have viewed footage of the encounter online, and we are reviewing this alongside body-worn footage of the incident in its entirety to determine any wrongdoing. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to consider if they wish to conduct an independent investigation."