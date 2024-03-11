Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police said it was called to Ridgeway Road in Manor Top, Sheffield, on Saturday (Mar 9) at around 5.45pm following reports a Toyota Aygo had hit a pedestrian.

The force said they found a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries on arrival and he was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Ridgeway Road in the Manor Top area of the city at 5.48pm last night (9 March) following reports of a collision involving a white Toyota Aygo and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries. He remains there at this time. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers as part of their investigation.

“The collision happened on Ridgeway Road opposite Asda supermarket and adjacent to the Manor Top tram stop. Part of Ridgeway Road was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident. The road has since been fully reopened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“An investigation has been launched and we are now appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.”