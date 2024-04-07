(Photos: West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire)

Police have named the man they are looking for in relation to the murder of a woman in Bradford's city centre. The public is being asked by officers to report any sightings of 25-year-old Habibur Masum, who is from the Oldham area. West Yorkshire Police said that he is wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of a woman that occurred on Saturday afternoon (6 April) in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre.

Police were called to Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday (6 April) after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled, and she later died in hospital. She is yet to be formally identified, but is understood to be 27 years old, the force said. It has been reported that she was with her five-month-old son at the time, who she was pushing in a pram.

"I was working on Saturday and I heard screams and ran out of my shop,” greengrocer Geo Khan, 69, told The Sun. "I saw that lady was lying face down on the pavement next to a pushchair with her five-month old baby boy inside. “I turned her over. There was a lot of blood and I checked for a pulse, but couldn’t find one. I could see the knife wounds to her neck and I tried to do CPR.

A knife was recovered from the scene of the incident, the force said.

Masum is described as an Asian man, of slim build. He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up. He is believed to have links to the Burnley and Chester areas.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown. A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts since 3.20pm on Saturday please contact police as a matter of urgency. We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community. Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”