Two arrests have been made after two Sheffield Wednesday fans reportedly taunted Sunderland AFC supporters with a photo of a young cancer victim loved by the Black Cats.

Bradley Lowery and his hero Jermain Defoe

South Yorkshire Police took action after a photo of the alleged incident was shared on social media - sparking outrage.

It showed two men laughing as one of them held up a mobile phone appearing to show a photo of young Bradley Lowery in a Sunderland kit after the Owls lost 3-0 to the Black Cats in their Championship clash at Hillsborough on Friday.

Bradley suffered from a rare childhood cancer that was diagnosed when he was 18 months old. He passed away in 2017 at the age of six.

Bradley was often a mascot for Sunderland and led England out at Wembley for a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania with his hero Jermain Defoe, who was a Sunderland striker when the two struck up a close friendship.

In a statement last night, South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers have arrested two men in connection to an on-going investigation into public order offences following a football match.

"On September 29, two men were reported to have carried out an act of outraging public decency following the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland fixture held at Hillsborough.

"Officers have arrested two men, aged 31 and 27, on suspicion of outraging public decency. They both remain in police custody.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and continue to urge anyone who believes they have information that can assist to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101."

Sheffiedl Wednesday said: "We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police.

"We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends."

A statement posted on the Bradley Lowery Foundation page on Facebook reads: "Today has not been the Saturday I was expecting, after receiving multiple calls and messages regarding a photo circulating on social media. I have received a visit from the Durham Police to check that I am ok, and they have notified myself and Carl that Yorkshire police are now dealing with the situation and taking it very serious.

"Understandably people are angry, if I wasn't so upset I'd be angry too. Bradley was and still is well loved in the football community, which I'm enternaly grateful for, but I must ask that everyone lets the police do their job, and deal with the low lives.

"I want to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their quick condemnation, and the support their fans have shown. Like we always say, CANCER HAS NO COLOURS, and as we all know it can affect anyone at any time.