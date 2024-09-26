Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman who is thought to have had a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift.

Alice Webb, 33, was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Monday and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It’s believed she had had a liquid Brazilian butt lift (BBL), in which fat or filler is injected into the buttocks, usually to make them rounded or more lifted.

She became unwell following a “suspected cosmetic procedure”, Gloucestershire Police said. The two people arrested have been released on police bail. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

“Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35pm,” a spokesperson said. “An investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing.”

Save Face, a national register of practitioners offering non-surgical cosmetic treatments, told the BBC this was the "first case of a death caused by a non-surgical BBL in the UK".

Non-surgical BBLs are legal in the UK, but last year Wolverhampton City Council barred a company from carrying out the procedure. The council said ti identified risks such as blood clots, sepsis, and the potential for the death of body tissues.

Alice was an advanced aesthetic practitioner at Crystal Clear in Wotton-under-Edge, a market town in Gloucestershire.

Her partner Dane Knight, 38, posted a tribute online saying: “Want to say a heartfelt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself. There was some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids mouth."

A GoFundMe page set up by her pal Abigail Irwin paid tribute to Alice after the tragedy.

The page description read: "I am hoping to raise as many funds as we can to support Dane, the partner of Alice and their five beautiful children at this very difficult sad time. Alice passed away Monday evening after having the BBL treatment which has gone wrong. Alice joined the beauty & Aesthetics industry two years ago and she has been smashing it, doing amazing.

"She cared about her clients, she would always check in to see if they were OK, Alice was a beautiful person inside and out and I feel very lucky to have known her and to have spent time with her in our salon.

"Alice would ask for advice all the time and ask to check if there was anything more she could do to improve her skills but she was just a pure natural and never needed my help but always wanting to be the best at her job and that she was.

"Alice has passed away at a young age of 34. Alice was beautiful inside and out with the biggest heart, her family was her world she is leaving behind her partner Dane & 5 beautiful children. As you can imagine this is a very difficult heart breaking time for them all so if we can all help donate or share to help take of some financial stress it would be really appreciated by the family."