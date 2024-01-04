Brenden Aaronson: Former Premier League footballer banned from driving after speeding offence
Brenden Aaronson has been issued with a six-month driving ban
A former Premier League player has been issued with a six-month driving ban. Leeds United midfielder, Brenden Aaronson, who is currently on loan at Union Berlin was not present at Harrogate Magistrates Court for the hearing but pleaded guilty to speeding.
The 23-year-old was caught driving at 37 miles per hour in a Mercedes-AMG on the A6040 Knaresborough Road, which has a 30 miles per hour speed limit, on March 12, 2023. Aaronson, of Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, already had 10 points on his driving licence and was issued with a further three. He was ordered to pay a total of £1,022 in costs, comprising a £666 fine, £266 surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. Aaronson was ordered to pay in full within 28 days.
The USA international joined Leeds in May 2022 and spent the duration of the 2022/23 campaign at Elland Road. He was part of the Whites squad that was relegated from the Premier League before joining German outfit Union Berlin on a season-long loan deal in July last year. He has made just a handful of Bundesliga starts and one in the Champions League for the German club since their campaign began.
His ex-Leeds United teammate Rasmus Kristensen was due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court in December charged with speeding on the same road. However, his case was adjourned at the request of his solicitor, and it will be heard again on January 23 when a driving disqualification will be considered.