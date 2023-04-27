The ten suspects have been taken into custody, where they remain

Seven men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in West London.

Officers were notified of intruders at an address in Brentwick Gardens in Brentford shortly after 5am on Wednesday, our sister site LondonWorld reports. Ambulance crews attended the scene and found a man lying in the street with knife injuries. He was treated by emergency services but unfortunately died at the scene.

The ten suspects have been taken into custody, where they remain. A neighbour told the Evening Standard: “I heard people running and some shouting. Then all hell broke loose and there were police and ambulances everywhere.”

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: "This is a truly shocking incident that will understandably cause the community concerns. I want to reassure the Hounslow residents that we have commenced a thorough investigation with the support of our homicide investigation team to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

Enquiries have begun to notify the man’s next of kin. A post-mortem examination is expected to follow but is yet to be scheduled.

