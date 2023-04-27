For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Most schools in England expected to restrict access in teacher strike
2 minutes ago Nurse strike ruled ‘unlawful’ by High Court judge
5 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
1 hour ago 10 people arrested over murder after man dies in west London street
2 hours ago Police hunt for man after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
Breaking

Brentford death: 10 people arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dying in Brentwick Gardens

The ten suspects have been taken into custody, where they remain

Will Millar
By Will Millar
3 minutes ago

Seven men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in West London.

Officers were notified of intruders at an address in Brentwick Gardens in Brentford shortly after 5am on Wednesday, our sister site LondonWorld reports. Ambulance crews attended the scene and found a man lying in the street with knife injuries. He was treated by emergency services but unfortunately died at the scene.

The ten suspects have been taken into custody, where they remain. A neighbour told the Evening Standard: “I heard people running and some shouting. Then all hell broke loose and there were police and ambulances everywhere.”

Most Popular

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: "This is a truly shocking incident that will understandably cause the community concerns. I want to reassure the Hounslow residents that we have commenced a thorough investigation with the support of our homicide investigation team to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

Police are now trying to tell his next of kin and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

Enquiries have begun to notify the man’s next of kin. A post-mortem examination is expected to follow but is yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 873/26APR.

Related topics:SuspectsPeopleBrentfordEmergency services