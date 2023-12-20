Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl, both aged 16, found guilty of murder of teenager
Two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, have been found guilty of the murder of teenager Brianna Ghey
and live on Freeview channel 276
A boy and a girl, both 16, have been found guilty of the murder of teenager Brianna Ghey earlier this year. Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11.
Two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, denied murder and each blamed the other for the killing. Both said their backs were turned when the other one suddenly began stabbing Brianna, jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendants had a fascination with violence, torture and murder and had planned the killing for weeks, it is alleged, and both were “in it together from first to last”, Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, told the jury in her closing speech.
On Wednesday (December 20), the 18th day of the trial, the jury at Manchester Crown Court was sent out to consider its verdicts shortly after 10am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.