Two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, have been found guilty of the murder of teenager Brianna Ghey

A boy and a girl, both 16, have been found guilty of the murder of teenager Brianna Ghey earlier this year. Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11.

Two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, denied murder and each blamed the other for the killing. Both said their backs were turned when the other one suddenly began stabbing Brianna, jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told.

The defendants had a fascination with violence, torture and murder and had planned the killing for weeks, it is alleged, and both were “in it together from first to last”, Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, told the jury in her closing speech.