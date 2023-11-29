The teenagers accused of killing 16-year-old Brianna Ghey also discussed the weapon to be used in leading up to her murder.

Brianna Ghey

The teenage girl accused of killing Brianna Ghey watched her "favourite film", Sweeney Todd for the "9,000th time" the night before the murder. On Wednesday, the court heard the detail of messages exchanged between the defendant and her co-defendant, which revealed disturbing discussions about the weapon to be used and the intention to end Brianna's life. Two 16-year-olds, who can only be identified as girl X and boy Y, are charged with the murder of transgender girl Brianna, 16, who was found stabbed in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on February 11. Boy Y responded by describing a hunting knife he had shown her both in person and on the phone, asserting its lethality when asked if the knife "would definitely 100% kill her." She also told him: “I’ve just put my favourite film on. I’m watching it for like the 9,000th time.” In the messages read to the court, girl X said the film was Sweeney Todd and told boy Y he should watch it. She added: “He kills people with one of the sharpest blades in the world.”

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a 2007 film that centres around a barber who murders his customers with a straight razor and gives their corpses to his partner in crime, Mrs Lovett, who bakes their flesh into meat pies she sells to the neighbourhood. The court heard they planned to meet Brianna on January 28 but she was unable to come at the "last minute" Afterwards, girl X told boy Y in a message that Brianna would be able to meet them on Tuesday, after school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one message, girl X suggested the ominous plan: "Let’s kill Brianna tomorrow 6 pm." However, boy Y expressed reluctance, citing the constraints of a "school night." Undeterred, girl X conveyed her impatience, expressing a desire to witness Brianna's demise and hear her "scream in pain." In a disturbing turn, boy Y diverted the conversation with a callous remark about merely wanting to see her private parts, saying: “Really? All I wanted to see is what size dick it had.” Further unsettling messages indicated girl X's morbid interest in collecting body parts, saying, "I really want one of its eyes. They have pretty eyes." The court also learned that girl X had previously discussed knowledge about the infamous US serial killer Richard Ramirez, known as The Night Stalker, showcasing a disturbing fascination with crime and violence.

Brianna Ghey

Brianna's mother, Esther Ghey, provided a poignant statement, describing her daughter's routine and expressing pride in her bravery, unaware of the impending tragedy.