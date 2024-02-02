Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenagers have each been given a life sentence for the murder of teenager Brianna Ghey last year. Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratclifee, both 16, who were named for the first time earlier today, will be jailed until they "no longer present a danger" to the public.

Sentencing the pair at Manchester Crown Court on Friday (February 2) Judge Mrs Justice Yip ordered them to serve a minimum term of 22 and 20 years respectively before parole for the murder of Brianna, which was described as 'sadistic in nature'.

The judge however said the court will not decide on the period of their sentence today as that depends on the decision by the parole board in the future. She said: "If you remain a danger, you will serve very much longer than he minimum term and may never be released."

The judge said the 'brutal' murder was also driven by a secondary motive, which was Brianna’s trans identity. The pair, who were previously referred to in court as Girl X and Boy Y, were only 15 years old when they carried out a "disturbing plan"

Anxious and vulnerable, unsuspecting transgender schoolgirl Brianna was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year.

Manchester Crown Court heard on Friday that Jenkinson had been seen by a psychiatrist after she was convicted of murder last December and made “admissions”.

The court heard during the trial of the two teenagers that Jenkinson and Ratcliffe were both intelligent, "high functioning" and came from normal backgrounds. Jenkinson had been diagnosed with traits of autism and ADHD, while Ratcliffe had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and is non-verbal. However, the court also heard that the pair has shared a fascination for violence, torture and a "thirst for killing".

Police found a murder plan handwritten by Jenkinson and phone messages between the two in which they discuss plans to target Brianna. Jenkinson downloaded a Tor internet browser to access the dark web when she was just 14 years old, using the browser to watch videos of torture and murder.

Jenkinson is said to have had an interest in serial killers and studied their methods in depth. She along with Ratcliffe drew up a "kill list" of four others they had considered killing before Brianna befriended Jenkinson after Jenkinson moved to her school.

The pair lured Brianna to the park, with Jenkinson telling Ratcliffe prior to the meeting that she wanted to stab and kill Brianna "jus coz its fun lol… I want to see the pure horror on her face and hear her scream”. She also reminded Ratcliffe to bring his 13cm hunting knife to the park with him, as well as chillingly telling Brianna that she wouldn't need a return ticket for the bus.

Brianna was struck with Ratcliffe's hunting knife at around 3pm, before the pair launched the "frenzied" attack. Brianna suffered from 28 stab wounds, including on are arms and hands from when she attempted to protect herself.

Both of the killers then went home and carried on as normal. Jenkinson later posted on social media to pay tribute to Brianna: “Brianna was one of the best people I have ever met and such an amazing friend it’s so f****** sickening what got done to her.” The pair were arrested one hour later.

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, told the court at Manchester Crown Court that Jenkinson had since made "admissions" relating to Brianna's death during conversations with a psychiatrist following her conviction. Ms Heer said: “She said effectively, she said that at the time of the killing she had in fact administered stab wounds herself.