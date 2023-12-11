A girl accused of the brutal murder of Brianna Ghey claimed she saw her co-accused stabbing the teenager

A girl accused of the brutal murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey told the jury that she heard a scream and witnessed her co-accused stabbing Brianna. The 16-year-old, identified only as girl X, became visibly upset as she told the jury she saw another teenager, identified only as boy Y, knifing Brianna.

Brianna was stabbed 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back with a hunting knife after, prosecutors allege, she was lured to Linear Park in Culcheth, near Warrington, on the afternoon of February 11 earlier this year. Both girl X and boy Y, aged 15 at the time, now both 16, deny murder and both are blaming each other for Brianna’s death. Neither can be named due to their age.

During the trial at Manchester Crown Court, the jury was presented with an alleged handwritten 'murder plan' discovered in girl X's bedroom, as well as text messages between her and boy Y outlining a scheme to lure Brianna to the park for a fatal encounter.

In her testimony, girl X, visibly emotional and seated with an intermediary for support, denied any involvement in Brianna's murder, asserting that discussions about harming Brianna were mere fantasies. She claimed they had intended to hang out in the park that Saturday afternoon, but when she heard a scream, she turned around to witness boy Y stabbing Brianna.

Girl X told defence lawyer Richard Pratt KC that she saw the stabbing occur approximately five times, leading to Brianna falling face down on the ground. She expressed shock at the scene and denied any prior knowledge or desire for such an event. Despite her admission of having dark fantasies and an interest in violent content from the 'dark web,' she insisted that she had no intention of acting on those fantasies.

Girl X explained that she refrained from intervening, fearing boy Y's potential aggression. After Brianna's apparent death, girl X claimed she checked if Brianna was breathing, but when boy Y fled, she panicked and ran with him. She said she did not question boy Y about the incident due to fear of reprisal, and later, out of paranoia, sent messages to Brianna on Snapchat.

Under cross-examination, girl X admitted to concocting a false story for her mother and the police, claiming Brianna had left to meet someone from Manchester. She justified the lie by expressing fear of the perceived severity based on text messages, defending herself and boy Y at the time.

During her testimony, girl X confirmed that the alleged 'murder plan' found in her room was her creation but insisted it was a fantasy and not a genuine plot. The court also learned about her notes on serial killers and her self-description as a "satanist."