Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was found dead in a park in Warrington.

Cheshire Police said the 15-year-old girl, from Warrington, and the 15-year-old boy, from Leigh, had been charged on Wednesday. Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Police are exploring whether Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime. On Tuesday evening people gathered for candlelit vigils at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and at College Green in Bristol, calling for safety for trans people. More vigils are due to be held across the country in coming days.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

Brianna Ghey was fatally stabbed in a park in Cheshire

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.

“Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind. The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil outside St George’s Hall, Liverpool, in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey. Credit: PA

Friends of Brianna’s family have launched a GoFundMe page, which has already raised more than £85,000. Organised by Victoria and Jacob Potter, it says: “We would like to help the Ghey family who has had their beautiful daughter cruelly taken from them in the most shocking and heartbreaking way.

“Brianna was an outgoing, confident girl. She brought a lot of laughter to those who knew her. She was looking forward to taking her exams this year and beginning her journey into the adult world.