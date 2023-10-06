The teenager who was stabbed to death in Brighton on Thursday has been officially named.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Brighton on Thursday has been officially named as Mustafa Momand. Police were called to Queen’s Road in the evening of October 5 to reports of the stabbing and the teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following an “extensive search”, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder and remains in police custody, Sussex Police said. Momand’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward after the fatal stabbing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell of Sussex Police said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with Mustafa’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this is ongoing.

“We are working with our partners to limit disruption from the Queen’s Road closure that’s currently in place, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time.

“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time. Officers have already spoken with many witnesses but we continue to urge anyone who saw what happened or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time to please come forward.