Customers and staff at a branch of fast food chain McDonald’s were left shaken after a person let off fireworks inside the restaurant.

Police want to trace this person after fireworks were set off into a city-centre McDonald’s on a busy Sunday evening. The incident unfolded at the Horsefair branch of the fast-food chain in Bristol at around 8.20pm on Monday night (October 13) and left staff and diners shaken when the firework was thrown into a staff area before landing at a customer's feet.

Now, police have issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. "The male pictured is approximately 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, is thought to be between 16-18 years old, of slim build, with afro-style hair, a moustache and is wearing a bandana," an Avon & Somerset Police spokesperson said.

"He is shown wearing a black puffed coat with ‘Trapstar’ wording on it, a hooded jacket, Nike jogging bottoms with a red Nike with ‘Trap’ across the front, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. He is also carrying a black Nike bag."

Police would like to speak to this person in relation to fireworks being set off in a branch of McDonald's | Avon & Somerset Police

They said that at around 8.20pm on Sunday, October 12, an unknown male kicked the door of the McDonald’s in Horsefair, causing one of the glass panels to smash. Then, at around 8pm the following day, the same male entered the McDonalds and threw a firework into the staff preparation area, they went on.

"The firework hit the order screen, ricocheted back off and landed by a customer," the spokesperson said. "Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident but it was understandably shocking and scary for those involved."

Neighbourhood policing Sgt, Sean Underwood, said: "Not only is the release of fireworks in heavily populated areas and in the direction of people, buildings and vehicles very dangerous, but it is also incredibly reckless and shows complete disregard for personal safety and that of the wider public. Fireworks can cause significant injuries, ranging from burns through to blindness should they be handled incorrectly.

"Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been and will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the areas most impacted and will be supported by colleagues from specialist units, including our Mounted and dog section. We will be seeking to work in partnership with our colleagues at Trading Standards to ensure fireworks are being sold correctly, ages are being challenged and vendors are taking responsibility for the selling of fireworks.

"I would also like to remind people who purchase fireworks that they should only be handled by a sensible adult under strict safety conditions."

Anyone who recognises the person pictured should contact police on 101 and give the reference number 5225287943, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.