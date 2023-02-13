David Ballantyne Smith could be jailed for up to 14 years this week, after he admitted spying for Russia while working at the British embassy in Berlin.

British citizen David Ballantyne Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act by committing an act prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state, in November. He reappeared in the Old Bailey on Monday, 13 February, for legal arguments around his motivation for passing secret information to the hostile foreign state.

Smith said he did not intend to cause “prejudice” to the UK, and wanted only to cause “inconvenience and embarrassment” to the British Embassy. He claimed he was not paid for providing sensitive information, and was instead motivated by grievances with his employers while suffering from mental health issues.

But prosecutor Alison Morgan KC argued Smith held “strong anti-UK views”, and supported Russia and Vladimir Putin.

“The defendant’s deliberate engagement with the Russian authorities by providing them with confidential and sensitive information demonstrates an inevitable and clear intention to cause prejudice to the UK,” she said.

David Ballantyne Smith (left) and the British embassy in Germany (right). Picture: PA/Getty

Ms Morgan said the defendant had confidential and sensitive material dating back as far as 2018 in his possession. “It is implausible to suggest that he only took possession of material within the context of a dispute with his employers or because he intended to expose security lapses.”

Smith’s activities were revealed in an undercover operation, the court heard. It was prompted by a letter he sent in November 2020 to a military staff member at the Russian Embassy in Berlin, which suggested ongoing contact. In the letter, addressed to Major General Chukhrov, Smith issued a “small update about the British Embassy”, including images of staff security passes.

The undercover operation offered Smith the chance to obtain “highly sensitive information” about someone called Dmitry, who Smith was led to believe was a Russian helping the UK. “Plainly such an individual would be of obvious interest to those that the defendant was in contact with within the Russian Embassy,” Morgan said.

He was then approached by another undercover operative called Irina, posing as a Russian intelligence service agent. Morgan said after his interaction with Irina, Smith was arrested by German authorities in Potsdam - where he was living - in August 2021.

It is alleged Smith received substantial amounts of cash in exchange for his spying activities. An analysis of his finances in 2021 found an absence of cash withdrawals, indicating Smith had an alternative source of income. The court heard 800 euros in cash was seized following his arrest.