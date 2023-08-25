A British teen has reportedly been raped on a Greek island by a tourist who flew home a matter of hours after the incident occurred

A 15-year-old British girl has reportedly been raped on the Greek island of Halki. It is understood the alleged attacker fled the tourist hotspot to fly home just hours later.

Police have now launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is understood to be a 16-year-old boy from Italy and was on holiday on the island just west of Rhodes with his family.

The alleged attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 23) between 4.30am and 5am, in the Pondamos area of Halki. A doctor is said to have alerted authorities after the teenage girl, along with her mother, visited a surgery.

In the wake of the incident, police have acquired a series of witness statements, and through some social media searches, have been able to identify the suspect. The girl, when shown a picture of the 16-year-old, confirmed the identity.

However, before the police could intercept him, the boy left the island to travel home at around 8:30am. It’s believed he took a ferry with his family to Kamiro Skala on Rhodes before flying home.