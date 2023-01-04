Sean Patterson, a personal trainer, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head

A 33-year-old British man has died after being shot multiple times while on holiday in St James, Jamaica.

Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from West London, was reportedly found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday (2 January), police said. According to reports, he was found at One Love Guest House in Bogue Hill.

Jamaica Constabulary Force told the PA news agency that officers from Montego Bay Police had received reports Mr Patterson was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying when witnesses heard “loud explosions”.

The 33-year-old was transported to hospital but was unable to be revived.

A 34-year-old man has been taken into custody, according to local media.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson confirmed to PA they were currently “supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities”.

Local media reported that Mr Patterson is said to have arrived in the country on 29 December.

Jamaica’s prime minister in December declared a widespread state of emergency to fight a surge in gang violence in the country. It applied to specific communities in the capital of Kingston, along with six of the country’s 14 parishes, including popular tourist spots like Montego Bay. Jamaica has one of the highest murder rates in the Caribbean.

