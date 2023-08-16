Six tourists have been arrested after a British teen was allegedly raped in a hotel room in Magaluf

Spanish police have arrested six tourists in connection with an alleged rape of a British woman on the island of Mallorca. The attack is said to have happened on Monday morning (August 15) in Magaluf, a popular party destination for young people.

The six tourists arrested include five French and one Swiss who are all 20-years-old. A judge in Palma found there were video clips of the alleged rape on at least one of the suspects’ phones, police said.

Police in Mallorca cited the alleged victim’s statement, saying she met the suspects on Monday night and later went to the hotel room of one of them, where, she says, she was sexually assaulted by all six. The Civil Guard showed up at the hotel after receiving a phone call from the hotel’s security staff, who found the young woman in a distressed state.

Police detained the suspects shortly afterwards. The alleged victim received immediate medical attention and counselling. The Civil Guard took the detainees before a judge in a court in Palma de Mallorca on Tuesday.

Although the suspects are being held in jail, none of them has been formally charged so far, as the investigation is ongoing. Gang rape is considered an aggravating factor that can carry sentences of up to 15 years of prison in Spain.