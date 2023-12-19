Police release CCTV image of man they wish to speak to in connection with rape of teenager on train
The attack took place at around 12.30am on Saturday December 9 between Laindon and West Ham
The British Transport Police (BTP) have released a CCTV image of a man that officers would like to speak to in relation to the investigation into the rape of a teenage girl.
The attack took place at around 12.30am on Saturday December 9 on-board a train travelling between Laindon in Essex and West Ham. The victim boarded the train at Laindon and was sexually assaulted and raped.
The man in the image can be seen wearing a white jacket and a black beanie. BTP said: "Following a number of enquiries, officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.
"Anyone who recognises him or has any other information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 25 of 09/12/23. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
