The attack took place at around 12.30am on Saturday December 9 between Laindon and West Ham

British Transport Police (BTP) are looking to speak to this man in relation to the rape of a teenage girl between Laindon and West Ham. (Credit: BTP)

The British Transport Police (BTP) have released a CCTV image of a man that officers would like to speak to in relation to the investigation into the rape of a teenage girl.

The attack took place at around 12.30am on Saturday December 9 on-board a train travelling between Laindon in Essex and West Ham. The victim boarded the train at Laindon and was sexually assaulted and raped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in the image can be seen wearing a white jacket and a black beanie. BTP said: "Following a number of enquiries, officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.