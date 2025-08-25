A man who emerged from a train toilet completely naked is being sought by police.

The bizarre incident happened when a man who had boarded the train fully clothed went into the toilet.

British Transport Police want to speak to this man after a train passenger went to the toilet, emerged into the carriage completely naked and made inappropriate comments towards another man | British Transport Police

Police say he went into the onboard toilet and “emerged into the carriage completely naked. He made inappropriate comments towards another man and then went back into the toilet and got dressed before leaving the train.”

Officers say the man in these pictures may have information that would help their enquiries.

It happened at about 8.30pm on Friday, August 15. The man got on the train at Parson Street station in Bedminster, Bristol and got off at Weston Milton station in Weston-super-Mare.

Anyone who recognises the man can text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 using the reference 694 of 15th August.