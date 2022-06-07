A man has been arrested accused of the rape of a British woman in Goa.
According to reports the woman is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a man who was offering massage services.
The woman had been on holiday at the popular tourist destination in India - she was reportedly at Sweet Water Lake near the popular Arambol beach ,with her partner when the incident happened on 2 June.
The woman lodged a complaint at Pernam Police Station on Monday after speaking with family and seeking assistance from the British Embassy in India.
Arrest made hours after complaint filed
Police reportedly arrested a 32-year-old man within hours of a complaint being filed.
A senior police official told Indian news site republicworld.com “The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.”
Both the 32-year-old man and the woman were taken to a nearby hospital to undergo medical examinations.
The Daily Telegraph reports that police said the woman was on the beach and her partner had gone for a walk at the time she was offered a mud bath.
Shobit Saxena, a senior superintendent with Goa Police, told the newspaper: “We have filed a case of rape against the accused and arrested him.”
The accused is expected to appear before a local court next Monday.
A spokesperson from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are providing consular support to a British national in Goa.”