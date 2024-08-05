A British woman is being assisted by Spanish police after she was raped and robbed by two men on a beach in Majorca.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old tourist told officers that the incident took place on a beach near the island capital of Palma on Thursday morning (August 1). According to local news outlet Ultima Hora, the woman had accepted an offer of “free drugs” after meeting one of the men as she walked around the town, before heading down to the beach with him.

She told detectives that she consented to sexual contact with the first man, but was taken back when a second man suddenly appeared. The second man then forced himself on her, before the pair fled the scene with her belongings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British tourist was taken to the nearby Son Espases Hospital in Palma for routine examination after she made the complaint to police. According to the newspaper, the woman is now back in London following the alleged ordeal but it is unclear whether she ratified her complaint in court in front of a judge before returning home.

It comes after Majorcan police admitted earlier this year that criminals were targeting holiday hot spots in search of marks. Officers added that couples taking to the beach for a late-night swim or to make love were often the targets for thieves operating in the area.