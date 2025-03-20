A man is being held for murder after an early-morning street stabbing.

The Metropolitan Police were called at about 5.10am today to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Brixton Road, Lambeth.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. His next of kin have been informed.

A man was held at the scene on suspicion of murder and inquiries are ongoing, the force said. A crime scene at Brixton Road and Coldharbour Lane remains in place.

Forensic officers at the scene in Brixton Road, Brixton, south London, after a man, believed to be in his 30s, died suffering stab injuries | Lucy North/PA Wire

Shortly before 11am on Thursday, a forensics team of four was working inside the police cordon that stretches down Coldharbour Lane and across a large portion of the pavement next to Brixton Road.

Yellow markers had been placed immediately outside the Ritzy Cinema and on Coldharbour Lane which runs perpendicular to the cinema.

Passers-by stopped to watch and photograph the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.07am to reports of a stabbing in Brixton Road, Brixton. We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car.

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. The first paramedic arrived in less than one minute. Despite the best efforts of our crews to save his life, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or @MetCC on X, quoting CAD843/20Mar.