Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on a train in south London. The British Transport Police (BTP) said it received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands railway station in Bromley shortly before 4pm on Wednesday (March 27).

Footage shared on social media showed a man wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers and a facemask holding a large blade, while distressed onlookers could be heard telling him to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended Beckenham Junction station alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service. One of the men is said to have sustained serious injuries consistent with being stabbed.

No arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing, BTP added. A Southeastern trains spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious incident on board one of our services this afternoon. We are urgently assisting the British Transport Police and would urge anyone with any information to contact them immediately.

A man has been left fighting for life following a knife attack at Shortlands railway station in Bromley

“All of our trains are fitted with CCTV and we will be providing this footage to the British Transport Police to assist with their enquiries. We also have an integrated safeguarding team, comprised of Southeastern, BTP and Network Rail colleagues and we are already working together to find those responsible.”