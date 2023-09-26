Telling news your way
Broomhill Road Stonehaven: Man, 50, arrested after another man dies following ‘disturbance’

 A man has been arrested after another man died following a “disturbance” at a property in Stonehaven. 

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
A man has died following a “disturbance” at a property in Stonehaven, police have said.

Officers have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the incident in the Broomhill Road area of the Aberdeenshire town on Tuesday morning (September 26) and inquiries are understood to be ongoing.

The alarm was raised at around 10.40am, a Police Scotland spokesperson said. They said: “We were called around 10.40am on Tuesday September 26, to a report of a disturbance at a premises in the Broomhill Road area of Stonehaven.

Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. A 50-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

