A man has been arrested after another man died following a “disturbance” at a property in Stonehaven.

Officers have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the incident in the Broomhill Road area of the Aberdeenshire town on Tuesday morning (September 26) and inquiries are understood to be ongoing.

The alarm was raised at around 10.40am, a Police Scotland spokesperson said. They said: “We were called around 10.40am on Tuesday September 26, to a report of a disturbance at a premises in the Broomhill Road area of Stonehaven.