Ridhwaan Farouk and his brother Mohammed lay in wait for their victim to leave his house

Two brothers who stabbed a man to death have been locked up for at least 24 years.

Ridhwaan Farouk, 19, and his older brother Mohammed, 21, murdered Amin Talea after lying in wait for him to leave his home at 9pm on 1 October last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police body-cam footage shows the moment Ridhwaan was arrested while working in JD Sports after confessing to his boss.

A court heard Amin, 20, was stabbed on his doorstep after being ambushed in Longfellow Road, King’s Norton, Birmingham during the motiveless attack.

The brothers were each handed life sentences on Friday with a minimum of 24 years.

Ridhwaan Farouk, 19, (top left) and his older brother Mohammed, 21, (bottom left) murdered Amin Talea (right) after lying in wait for him to leave his home

Ridhwaan told his boss he had been involved

Mr Talea collapsed in nearby Middleton Hall Road where two passers-by called an ambulance but he died in hospital several hours later.

The following day, Ridhwaan asked his manager at JD Sports to drive past Middleton Hall Road as she was giving him a lift to work.

She had been made aware by social media that there had been an incident the previous evening.

Ridhwaan confessed he and Mohammed had been involved and it had been his “brother’s beef” but he looked “shocked” when she told him the victim had died.

The court heard he responded by saying ‘f**k’ and also commented he was “going to go down for this” and felt sick.

His manager told a colleague about the conversation who phoned the police and Ridhwaan was arrested at his workplace in Selly Oak, Birmingham.

Body-cam footage shows officers arriving to arrest Ridhwaan in his uniform as he served customers at the front of the store surrounded by sportswear and trainers.

Mobile phone analysis later placed both men at the scene and Mohammed Farouk was arrested a few days after the killing.

Ridhwaan Farouk was at work in JD Sports in Selly Oak when police arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Ridhwaan, of Northfield, Birmingham, and Mohammed, of Bartley Green, Birmingham, denied murder and went on trial.

They were both found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mohammed Farouk, 21, (left) and his brother Ridhwaan 19, (right) murdered Amin Talea.

Victim’s mum ‘prays’ nothing like this ‘happens to anyone else’

Detective Inspector Ade George, of West Midlands Police, said after the case: “We don’t know which of the brothers stabbed Mr Talea, or why, but sadly this is another example of the devastating impact that knife crime has on families and communities.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Talea’s family.”

Amin’s family said in a statement following the verdicts: “I want to thank West Midlands Police for all of their hard work and effort in this investigation.

They managed to bring justice for my son who I will forever love and remember and have been nothing but caring and helpful since the first day.

“I would also like to thank the Court for their determination to bring my family peace.