Police make two arrests after a man fell to his death from a flat today
Two men have been arrested after a man fell to his death in the early hours of Monday morning (January 22). Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a report of a person falling from height outside a property in Brunswick Place in Hove.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "A man, aged 52, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Two men, aged 74 and 53, have been arrested in connection with the death, and they are assisting with police enquiries.”
Police said they will have an ‘increased presence’ in the area while further enquiries are undertaken. They have also called for witnesses to come forward to assist them in their investigation by contacting Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Marsworth.
