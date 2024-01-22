A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "A man, aged 52, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Two men, aged 74 and 53, have been arrested in connection with the death, and they are assisting with police enquiries.”

Police said they will have an ‘increased presence’ in the area while further enquiries are undertaken. They have also called for witnesses to come forward to assist them in their investigation by contacting Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Marsworth.