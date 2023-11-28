Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A serial pickpocket who targeted shoppers at a popular shopping centre has been jailed for a year. Melania Urmuz, 52, of no fixed abode, had targeted shoppers at stores including TKMaxx at the Bullring in Birmingham and stole a purse containing £400 cash from a woman on November 18.

She returned to the store on November 24 and during a 25-minute period attempted to steal from a further eight victims, then finally stole a purse containing another £400 before leaving the store. She was caught the next day when she went back into the store and was recognised by staff, who called the police right away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands Police said Urmuz had tried to steal from another five victims in just seven minutes, according to the CCTV footage obtained from the store. Urmuz initially denied she had tried to steal from anyone saying she was in fact trying to close their bags up.

Urmuz was previously jailed back in June for 40 weeks after admitting 13 attempted pickpocket offences in under an hour at Primark in the city centre. She pleaded guilty to all counts and was released from prison in November after serving half of her sentence. She was therefore recalled to prison for breaching the terms of her licence for the June offences.

She has now been jailed at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday (November 27) after pleading guilty to two charges of theft and 13 charges of attempted theft from a person.

A serial pickpocket Melania Urmuz has been jailed.

PC Mat Evans, city centre neighbourhood policing officer, said: “This was a fantastic outcome as a result of a combination of brilliant observation skills from TK Maxx staff and a swift reaction from our pickpocket team. Urmuz is a prolific professional pickpocket and her being sent to jail will keep the people of Birmingham safe over Christmas and beyond. Getting her off the streets has certainly filled me with festive cheer.

Advertisement

Advertisement