Two people were left injured after an attack by a ‘Bully type’ dog in Coventry on Thursday.

A ‘Bully type’ dog was tasered and put in a wheelie bin following an attack on a man and a woman in the street. Officers were called at around 4pm on Thursday (September 28) after the mutt savaged two people on Purcell Road in Coventry.

West Midlands Police said the animal, which will be put to sleep, was tasered before being placed in a wheelie-bin 'to ensure public safety'. The man and woman were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Coventry Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Purcell Road in Coventry shortly before 4pm (on Thursday) to reports that a man and a woman had suffered injuries after being attacked by a dog.

"The man and woman were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Officers tasered the dog, which is believed to be a Bully type breed and then placed it in a wheelie bin to ensure the public’s safety.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation but believe the owner of the dog is related to the man who was attacked. No arrests have been made at this stage.

"We understand this was a very distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it and we will be having extra officers in the area to offer reassurance. The dog will be put to sleep.