Burbage murder: Man, 22, arrested after woman in her 50s found dead at house in The Coppice
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died at a house in Leicestershire. Police were called to a property in The Coppice, Burbage, at 11.20am on Sunday by East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, Leicestershire Police said.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, and a cordon remains in place while inquiries, including forensic examination, continue.
Detective Inspector Mark Parish, senior investigating officer, said: “Officers will remain at the scene as our investigation progresses, and we continue to investigate the full circumstances of what happened.
“I appreciate that the nature of the incident may cause some concern among residents in the area. However, I would like to reassure them that this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
“If there is anyone who hasn’t as yet spoken to police and may have information connected to this incident, I would urge you to please get in contact with us, as what you saw or heard may be of significant to our investigation.”
Contact police on 101 quoting incident 251 of 3 March with information.
