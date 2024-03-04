Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died at a house in Leicestershire. Police were called to a property in The Coppice, Burbage, at 11.20am on Sunday by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, Leicestershire Police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, and a cordon remains in place while inquiries, including forensic examination, continue.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, senior investigating officer, said: “Officers will remain at the scene as our investigation progresses, and we continue to investigate the full circumstances of what happened.

A woman was found dead at a property at The Coppice in Burbage.

“I appreciate that the nature of the incident may cause some concern among residents in the area. However, I would like to reassure them that this is an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“If there is anyone who hasn’t as yet spoken to police and may have information connected to this incident, I would urge you to please get in contact with us, as what you saw or heard may be of significant to our investigation.”