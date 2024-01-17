'Burglar with a number of crimes under his belt' caught red-handed and cornered by police dog Vinnie

This is the moment a burglar was cornered by a police dog as he was caught red-handed after breaking into a garden centre at night. Security alerted police after Ricky Homer broke into Dobbies Garden Centre in Wyton just after 10pm on October 23.

He was taking charity tins from the tills and filling trolleys with goods from the store, unaware he was being watched on CCTV cameras. Police Dog Vinnie and his handler went to the store and with the help of the CCTV operators, chased 36-year-old Homer through the store and into the soft play area where he was arrested.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 12), Homer, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a year in prison after previously pleading guilty to burglary and possession of a class B drug.

