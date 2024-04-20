Eric Pearce, who is serving time for burglary and has gone on the run from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

An alert has gone out to find an on-the-run prisoner.

Eric Pearce, 26, is wanted after failing to return to HMP Leyhill in south Gloucestershire, where he’s serving a sentence for burglary. He’s white with short dark hair and a beard. He has links to Cheltenham and Gloucester.