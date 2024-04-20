Breaking
Burglar Eric Pearce goes on the run from HMP Leyhill prison in Gloucestershire
A prisoner serving time for burglary has done a runner after failing to return to HMP Leyhill in Gloucestershire
An alert has gone out to find an on-the-run prisoner.
Eric Pearce, 26, is wanted after failing to return to HMP Leyhill in south Gloucestershire, where he’s serving a sentence for burglary. He’s white with short dark hair and a beard. He has links to Cheltenham and Gloucester.
Anyone who sees him has been asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 999 giving reference 5224098386, or call 101 with any other information.