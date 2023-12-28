Two suspects have spent a night in custody as part of a murder probe after a man was killed when a car was driven into a crowd of people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men arrested over an incident which culminated in a car ploughing into a crowd of people - killing one man and injuring others - remain in police custody this morning.

A man died and other people were injured when a car ploughed into a crowd in street in Burngreave, Sheffield

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation was launched after a car collided with a crowd of people outside a property in Burngreave, Sheffield, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, December 27).

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 2.06pm, emergency services were called to College Close following reports of violence and disorder. As the call was underway, a car collided with a group of people.

A murder probe has been launched in Burngreave, Sheffield, after a car ploughed into a group of people in a city street

A 46-year-old man died at the scene and numerous others were injured, with one casualty said to have been in a serious condition in hospital last night.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, aged 55, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eye witnesses said they saw a vehicle being removed from the street as part of the police operation.

Detectives investigating the incident are keen to hear from local residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV.

Motorists in the area with dashcams are also being urged to come forward if they have any material which may help police piece together exactly what happened.

DCI Andrew Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries. We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned."