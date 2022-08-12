Jake Saxon has been jailed over the unprovoked attack where he smashed a glass onto another man’s face.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a nightclub reveller was left scarred for life after being glassed in the face.

The attacker, 23-year-old, Jake Saxon, has been jailed for 12 months as his actions left permanent scarring to the victim’s face after hospital treatment.

Saxon’s assault occured at The Vault, in Buxton, in September of last year, when he approached his victim, said something they didn’t hear, before slamming the glass on the man’s face.

Jake Saxon, 23, glassed a nightclub reveller in the face.

A court heard Saxon approached the man and said something to him which the victim did not hear - before stepping back and slamming a shot glass into his face.

Disturbing footage shows the victim with blood pouring down his face following the vicious assault at around 1.10am.

Saxon now facing the ‘consequences’ of ‘split-second’ decision

He was taken to hospital where he needed stitches for the wound and he has been left with permanent facial scarring.

Mechanical engineer Saxon was ejected by bouncers before being arrested the following day by police at his home in Leek, Staffs.

He went on to admit assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 12 months at Derby Crown Court on 29 July.

PC Lora Holdgate, of Derbyshire Police, said afterwards: “Saxon is now facing the consequences of what was seemingly a split-second decision to carry out an unprovoked assault which left the victim with permanent scarring, and a lasting impact on his mental wellbeing.

Jake Saxon, aged 23, has been jailed for 12 months.

“Although no sentence will make up for that, I hope that the result at court will offer him some closure.

“We would like to thank The Vault for their actions that evening and for working with us throughout the investigation to help ensure a conviction was secured.

“Violence has no place in our licenced premises and is completely unacceptable.

“This case is an example of how we will work to ensure those involved in this type of behaviour will be found and brought to justice.”