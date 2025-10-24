A “callous” asylum seeker stabbed a hotel worker 23 times on a railway platform, a court heard.

Deng Chol Majek, who is thought to have arrived in the UK via a small boat, was convicted of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (October 24).

Majek, born in Sudan, launched a frenzied attack on hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte at Bescot Stadium railway station, stabbing her repeatedly for 90 minutes before leaving her on the platform.

The asylum seeker showed no emotion in the dock as the verdict was returned, being found guilty of murder and possessing a screwdriver as an offensive weapon after a two-week trial.

Asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek has been convicted for the murder of Rhiannon Whyte. | PA

The court heard that Majek had been reported to security at the Park Inn hotel in Walsall, West Midlands, where he lived and Rhiannon worked, after “spookily” staring at three female staff members for prolonged periods on October 20 last year.

Rhiannon finished work at 11pm and was then “tracked” on foot by Majek to the nearby Bescot Stadium station, where he inflicted 19 wounds to her head, including a fatal brain stem injury.

CCTV played at Majek’s trial showed he disappeared from view on to a deserted platform for 90 seconds at about 11.18pm to attack Whyte, 27, the mother of a five-year-old son. She died in hospital three days later, after being found injured in a shelter on the platform by the driver and guard of a train which pulled in about five minutes later.

No motive for the killing was given at the trial, but Majek, originally from Sudan, had brushed past Whyte earlier in the evening as he left the hotel to smoke.

He is alleged to have lied to the court about his age, claiming to be 19 despite a date of birth making him 27 being recorded by authorities during a failed asylum claim in Germany.

Majek walked to the Caldmore Green area of Walsall after the attack to buy beer and was recorded on CCTV apparently wiping blood from his trousers. He returned to the hotel at 12.13am, changed his bloodstained flip-flops for trainers and was seen dancing with other residents in the car park, within sight of emergency vehicles called to the station.

A housing officer based at the hotel told jurors Majek “almost seemed sad” before Whyte was stabbed, and appeared to be “back to himself” after she was taken to hospital.

In her closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC described Majek’s dismissal of DNA evidence and his claims not to be a man caught on clear CCTV wearing a distinctive jacket and flip-flops, as “laughable”, and an insult to relatives of Whyte listening from the public gallery.

Heeley said: “He is celebrating, his mood has changed from that prolonged scowl in the cafe before the murder to dancing and joy after the murder. It is utterly callous.”

Rhiannon Whyte’s sister Alex said: “This is everything that Rhiannon would have ever wanted. The strength that we’ve kept as a family, the positivity that is instilled in our children and in her son.

“We promised her in the hospital we were going to live the way she wanted us to live.”

Carla Harris, a senior crown prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Rhiannon Whyte should have been able to go to work and come home safely, but Deng Chol Majek robbed her of her life and future.

“He attacked her for no reason and callously left her bleeding on a station platform. He then appeared to rejoice in his actions, having been caught laughing and dancing on footage an hour later.

“Although nothing can bring Rhiannon back, I hope these convictions provide some sense of justice to her family and friends.”