A man and woman have been found dead following a stabbing at a house in Coventry. Emergency services were called to a property on Caludon Road at around 5.30am today (April 5) where they discovered the body of a man, aged in his 50s. A woman, aged in her 40s, was also found seriously injured at the address and was taken to hospital where she died a short time later. West Midlands Police said the pair are believed to have been known to each other and their next-of-kin are being supported by officers. A force spokesperson said: "We will be holding a scene at the address today to establish exactly what happened, but we would like to reassure the public that we believe this was an isolated incident. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage." A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Caludon Road in Coventry at 5.30am. Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two patients: a man and a woman.