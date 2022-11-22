The 17-year-old was stabbed near Logan’s Meadow in Cambridge

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in Cambridge has been named by police as Jesse Nwokejiobi.

Police were called to the scene by paramedics after Jesse, of Edinburgh Road, Cambridge, was attacked near Logan’s Meadow, a small nature reserve next to the River Cam, at 2.52pm on Saturday (19 November). Despite the efforts of emergency workers, he was sadly declared dead at the scene at 2.56pm, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.

The force launched a murder investigation and Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said on Saturday that police believe the attack was “targeted”.

He said on Saturday: “While we are unable to confirm the cause of death until a post-mortem examination has been conducted, we believe the boy was stabbed in a targeted attack.”

Three teenage boys were later arrested on suspicion of murder, including two 14-year-olds, but they have all since been bailed. A 14-year-old boy, who was arrested at home in South Cambridgeshire, has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on 20 February, the force said.

Jesse Nwokejiobi was stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in Cambridge (Photo: PA)

A second 14-year-old boy, who was arrested at his home in Cambridge, and a 17-year-old boy who was arrested at his home in South Cambridgeshire have also been bailed to return to the same police station on the same date. Cambridgeshire Police said that a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday (23 November).

Superintendent Adam Gallop, head of local policing for the south of Cambridgeshire, said: “We know there are a lot of people in the community who are talking about what has happened, including images and videos being circulated on social media.

“My plea is for parents and guardians to speak with their children and do the right thing by contacting us with information. I want to reassure the community that because they may have something on their phone, doesn’t mean they are in trouble, but evidentially it could help our investigation.”