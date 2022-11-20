The 17-year-old was stabbed near Logan’s Meadow in Cambridge

Police were called to the scene by paramedics after the boy was attacked near Logan’s Meadow, a small nature reserve next to the River Cam, at 2.52pm on Saturday (19 November).

Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the teenager was sadly declared dead at 2.56pm, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.

The force launched a murder investigation and Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said on Saturday that police were following several leads and believe the attack was “targeted”.

He said on Saturday: “While we are unable to confirm the cause of death until a post-mortem examination has been conducted, we believe the boy was stabbed in a targeted attack.”

A 17-year-old boy was attacked near Logan’s Meadow in Cambridge (Photo: Google Maps)

A 14-year-old boy was later arrested at his home in Cambridge at about 11.30pm, while another 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at their homes in South Cambridgeshire at around midnight.

All three teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed.

Detective Superintendent Foster said: “We believe there were members of the public at the scene who spoke with paramedics but left before our officers arrived. I am directly appealing for these people to make contact with us please.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”