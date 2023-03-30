The shootings happened in separate villages around six miles apart

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after two men were shot dead in two “targeted” attacks in nearby villages in Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire police found the body of a 32-year-old man inside a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham at just after 9pm on Wednesday (29 March) after being called to reports of gunshots. The man was found with a gunshot wound and police are now treating his death as murder.

At 9.37pm, police were called to reports of gunshots in a nearby village and found the body of a 57-year-old man inside a house in The Row, in Sutton, near Ely.

The victim was also found with gunshot wounds and his death is being treated as murder, police said. The roads in Bluntisham and Sutton are around six miles apart.

Police at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, where the body of a 32-year-old man was found (Photo: PA)

The force said it is not in a position to name either victim as formal identification has not been carried out.

Three people have been arrested and are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in the early hours of Thursday (30 March) in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.

A white Peugeot 208 believed to have been used by the offender, and a shotgun, have been recovered, the force said. The properties in Meridian Close and The Row have been cordoned off and police officers remain at the scenes.

Police at the scene in The Row in Sutton, near Ely (Photo: PA)

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the major crime unit, said: “We have launched two linked murder investigations following the shootings of two men at separate properties in the county.

“These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public. There will be an increased police presence in the areas concerned today and officers and scenes of crime officers will be at the scenes throughout the day.

“Our thoughts also go out to the family and friends of the victims. Specially trained officers are in touch with them and they are helping our investigation.

“Detectives are now beginning inquiries into how these events unfolded and we are appealing to anyone who was in either area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or a white Peugeot 208.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to our investigation.”