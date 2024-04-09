Breaking

Camelon: Police launch investigation after body found in Falkirk canal near Union Road

A body has been found in a canal in Falkirk
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Police have launched an investigation after a body was found in a canal. Police Scotland said the body was retrieved from the water near Union Road in Camelon in the Falkirk area on Tuesday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Tuesday, April 9 we were called to a report of a body in the water near Union Road in Camelon. Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

A large number of police officers and emergency services were seen at the scene.

