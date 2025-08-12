Four people have been arrested after cannabis plants worth about half a million pounds were seized from a former pub.

A warrant was carried out by neighbourhood officers and between 400 and 500 cannabis plants were found, with an estimated street value of approximately £500,000, say police. The plants have been removed.

Cannabis plants being grown at the former Star Inn, in Tickenham, north Somerset, which were found by police | Avon and Somerset Police

Four men, aged between 29 and 42, were arrested and taken into custody for questioning. All have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Inspector Matt Hawkins, of the Clevedon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Information from members of the public, who suspected the building was being used for criminal activity, meant we had sufficient evidence to carry out a proactive warrant. Four arrests have been made and a significant amount of illegal drugs have been taken off the streets.

“We are committed to taking action to protect people, particularly from the harm drug supply creates, because the misery it can cause people and communities is clear. If you have information about such issues, then please report it to your local neighbourhood team, because cases like this show how we use that intelligence to build up a full picture of what is happening and then it can lead to arrests like this.”

The raid, on Wednesday, July 30 was carried out by Avon and Somerset Police officers at the former Star Inn, in Tickenham, north Somerset.