(Left to right) Robert O'Brien, Donna Marie Brand and Andrew Kelly. Picture: Police Scotland/PA Wire

Two people have been jailed for life for the murder committed 27 years ago. Robert O’Brien and Andrew Kelly were found guilty of killing 14-year-old Caroline Glachan, who was O’Brien’s girlfriend, in August 1996 following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

Donna Marie Brand, 44, was also found guilty of the schoolgirl’s murder but was unable to be sentenced on Monday (January 15) as she was in hospital with a respiratory infection and will be sentenced in March, the court heard.

The jury heard the trio had arranged to meet Caroline at a bridge beside the River Leven, between Renton and Bonhill in West Dunbartonshire, on August 25, then repeatedly punched, kicked and threw bricks or other similar items at her, causing blunt force trauma to her head and body.

She was then pushed or fell into undergrowth and her body was discovered in the river at Place of Bonhill, Renton, later that same day, which was also her mother’s 40th birthday. On Monday, O’Brien and Kelly were jailed for life when they appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow.

O’Brien, 45, was ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years behind bars, while Kelly, 44, was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Judge Lord Braid described Caroline Glachan’s murder as “brutal, depraved and above all wicked”. He said O’Brien was the main perpetrator and used “extreme violence” on the 14-year-old. The judge said while Kelly played a lesser role, he was also involved in inflicting “murderous violence” on the teenager.

