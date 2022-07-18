Caroline Henry says she remains committed to her role as Police and Crime Commissoner for Nottinghamshire

A Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) who pledged a road safety crackdown has been banned from driving after being caught speeding five times within a 12-week period.

Caroline Henry, PCC for Nottinghamshire, previously admitted the offences, including two committed on consecutive days.

The 52-year-old, was caught speeding in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations in Nottingham in March, May and June last year.

Henry was captured over the speed limit twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and on the city’s A610.

Tory police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire Caroline Henry reads a short statement outside Nottingham Magistrates' Court after being banned from driving for six months for speeding.

Who is Caroline Henry?

She was elected Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2021. She is married to Broxtowe Conservative MP Darren Henry.

On her official PCC website, Henry listed ensuring an “effective and efficient” police response to speeding as one of her priorities.

She campaigned for election using the slogan “Make Notts Safe” and promised to “reduce crime with action, not words”.

In the ‘Meet the PCC’ section of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s website Henry is described as being “determined to get tough on crime and ensure victims are always heard”.

It also says: “Caroline is not a career politician, she’s a career business-woman. Having commissioned a wide range of services in many roles for both the private and public sectors and for charities, in a career spanning more than 30 years, Caroline takes a hands-on approach to the Commissioner role. She brings fresh energy and ideas to get things done.”

The role of PCC is described as setting the priorities for Nottinghamshire Police, to respond to the needs and expectations of communities.

What is her salary?

The Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s website states that the salary for the PCC is set by the Home Office.

Further information on the site discloses that as of May 2022 the salary for the post is £76,500.

What was said in court about Henry’s speeding?

Speed cameras clocked the PCC’s speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.

Imposing a £2,450 fine as well as disqualifying her for six months at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, District Judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: “What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits.

“What I haven’t been told is why.

“Whether that was due to work or during your private time, you must allow time to get to your destination safely.”

The offences took place on 17 and 18 March, 2 and 27 May, and 8 June.

Speaking outside court after the sentencing hearing, Henry said she remains committed to her role as PCC, but declined to comment on whether she would resign.

She told reporters: “I am truly sorry for speeding.

“Quite properly I’ve been fined and banned from driving for six months.