Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating the incident, which took place in Whiteley ion January 22.

A force spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident in Whiteley. At 6.30pm on 22 January, a woman stole several items worth an approximate £680 from the Holland and Barrett store in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Following initial enquiries, we are releasing a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak to regarding this incident.

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a shoplifting incident in Whiteley

