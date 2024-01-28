Police CCTV appeal launched after goods worth £680 stolen from Holland and Barrett
Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a shoplifted incident - which saw goods worth about £680 stolen from a health food shop.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating the incident, which took place in Whiteley ion January 22.
A force spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident in Whiteley. At 6.30pm on 22 January, a woman stole several items worth an approximate £680 from the Holland and Barrett store in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Following initial enquiries, we are releasing a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak to regarding this incident.
"She is described as white, aged 25-30, about 5ft 6in tall, average build, with long black wavy hair. She is wearing a white cap, white puffer jacket, black trousers and black boots. She was carrying one light-coloured bag and one black bag with a quilted pattern." Anyone who recognises this woman or has any other information regarding this incident should call 101 quoting reference 44240034124.
